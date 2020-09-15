Whitfield County high school students to be brought back to 'normal schedule'

Due to improvement of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) in our community, the high schools of Whitfield County will begin steps to bring our face-to-face students back to a normal schedule safely. Virtual students will continue online curriculum until the end of the first semester, and will have the option to switch to back face-to-face instruction on Jan. 15, 2021.
The first step will be taken on Monday, Sept. 28. The current schedule has Cohort 1 (Monday/Wednesday) and Cohort 2 (Tuesday/Thursday) meeting with their teacher one time per week for 90 minutes. On Sept. 28, schools will start meeting on a seven -period schedule. Students will stay with their current cohorts but will begin meeting their teachers twice a week for 50-plus minutes.
If conditions continue to improve, high schools will consider dropping the cohorts and requiring students to meet four days per week (Monday-Thursday) using the seven-period day model.
