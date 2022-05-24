The Whitfield County Historic Preservation Commission received an award for Excellence in Preservation Service from the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation at the trust's 45th annual Preservation Awards ceremony held April 23 in Augusta.
Awards in the Excellence in Preservation Service category recognize persons, groups, businesses or government entities demonstrating exemplary activities and promoting awareness in the field of historic preservation. The scope of work may be of local, regional or statewide significance. This year the trust presented one Excellence in Preservation Service award.
Reaching beyond the typical duties of a local commission, the Whitfield County Historic Preservation Commission has worked directly to identify, designate and preserve important properties and sites in Dalton and the surrounding county, including intact Civil War entrenchments and breastworks as well as cultural landscapes from prehistoric native histories and 19th century industrial history.
Further work involved designating Prater’s Mill as a local historic site and launching a master plan for that site’s future preservation and development for economic viability. All these efforts were accomplished by the commission and partner organizations which found resources for volunteers, funding and interpretation to ensure protection and public access to these invaluable historic resources.
About the Georgia Trust Preservation Awards
For more than 40 years, the Georgia Trust has recognized preservation projects and individuals throughout Georgia who have made significant contributions to the field of historic preservation. Awards are presented on the basis of the contributions of the person or project to the community and/or state and on compliance with the Secretary of the Interior’s Standards for the Treatment of Historic Properties.
About the Georgia Trust
Founded in 1973, the Georgia Trust for Historic Preservation is one of the country’s leading statewide, nonprofit preservation organizations. The trust works for the preservation and revitalization of Georgia’s diverse historic resources and advocates their appreciation, protection and use.
The trust generates community revitalization by finding buyers for endangered properties acquired by its Revolving Fund and raises awareness of other endangered historic resources through an annual listing of Georgia’s Places in Peril. The trust honors preservation projects and individuals with its annual Preservation Awards and recognizes students and professionals with the Neel Reid Prize and Liz Lyon Fellowship.
The trust offers a variety of educational programs; provides technical assistance to property owners and historic communities; advocates for funding, tax incentives and other laws aiding preservation efforts; and manages two house museums in Atlanta (Rhodes Hall) and Macon (Hay House).
To learn more about the Georgia Trust and the Preservation Awards, visit www.georgiatrust.org.
