On Tuesday, Dec. 6, the Whitfield County Fire Department and Sheriff’s Office brought Christmas cheer to 26 children from the 13 Whitfield County elementary schools. This year was particularly exciting, as the program welcomed back the in-person experience.
Individually, each child shops for a pair of shoes, an outfit, jacket and toys, for a total of $250.
“It is a joint effort between us and the Dalton Shriners,” said Chris West, Whitfield County Fire Department battalion chief. “It’s worth every hour given to collect the money to make this happen just to see how excited these kids get.”
The program partners with the East Walnut Avenue Walmart Supercenter. Walmart donated $2,500 toward Santa-in-Uniform in addition to discounting a percentage off each transaction.
“The personnel of the fire department continue to exceed my expectations of being community servants,” said Whitfield County Fire Chief Ed O’Brien. “They have spent countless hours of volunteering for our boot drive, shopping with Santa and buddies at Miracle Field. It’s all worth it when you see the children’s eyes light up knowing they will have a great Christmas.”
Whitfield County offers a special thanks to all those that support the program.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.