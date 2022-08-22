Conasauga Circuit Superior Court Judge Cindy Morris welcomed members of the Georgia Commission on Dispute Resolution to the Whitfield County Courthouse for their quarterly meeting on Aug. 17.
The commission, appointed by the Georgia Supreme Court and currently chaired by Morris, includes judges, lawyers and non-lawyer members who oversees the development of court-connected Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) programs that enable any superior, state, probate, magistrate or juvenile court in the state to offer litigants alternatives to trial.
Leading the Conasauga ADR is Hilda Ortiz, who said the program provides a means for civil and domestic cases to be settled, which many times can be faster and less costly than the use of traditional court proceedings such as hearings and trials.
So far this year the number of mediated cases in the Conasauga Circuit (Whitfield and Murray counties) is 144 domestic and 22 civil cases, Ortiz said.
The most common form of ADR used in this program is mediation, in which a neutral third party called a mediator meets confidentially with the parties.
“Sometimes their attorneys help them find common grounds of understanding which may lead to an acceptable solution to their dispute,” Ortiz said. “When mediation is successful, since the parties have participated in the settlement of their case, they will usually be more satisfied with the outcome and therefore less likely to need future court services.”
If an agreement cannot be reached through mediation, the case will continue on through the normal court process. In the Conasauga Circuit, all domestic and civil cases are ordered to mediation by a standing order, Ortiz said.
Among the participants in the meeting in Dalton was Tracy Johnson, executive director of the Georgia Office of Dispute Resolution, which is the administrative arm of the Commission on Dispute Resolution.
Almost 3,000 mediators are registered with Johnson’s office, she said.
“These mediators can be from any discipline, so you have some that are attorneys, some that are counselors, some are former teachers,” Johnson said. “They are required to take approved training and apply for registration with this office.”
She said about 60% of cases are able to be resolved through mediation.
“If that happens, they are able to file a settlement agreement, and if the judge approves, the case can be disposed very quickly,” Johnson said.
Morris credits the ADR program and mediators with helping the courts reduce the backlog of cases.
“When our circuit started a mediation program in 1995 we were the first program in Northwest Georgia outside metro Atlanta,” she said. “Judge Temples was chief judge at that time and believed that giving people an opportunity to resolve their issues themselves and create their own solutions would be beneficial.
“Judge Temples was correct — mediation has proven to be successful and as a result, mediation programs have developed throughout the state of Georgia. Even when the parties do not reach a complete agreement in mediation, it sometimes allows them to better define the issues for trial. Mediation programs throughout Georgia continue to provide a valuable service to our citizens.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.