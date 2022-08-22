In-person participants in the quarterly meeting of the Georgia Commission on Dispute Resolution (GCDR) held Aug. 17 at the Whitfield County Courthouse include, from left, Onaolapo Obilade (Georgia Office of Dispute Resolution intern), Carole Collier (Judicial Council/Administrative Office of the Courts), Peggy Wilson (commission member), Tracy Johnson (Georgia Office of Dispute Resolution), Presiding Judge Renata Turner (Fulton County Juvenile Court), Judge Cindy Morris (GCDR chair), Judge Clarence Cuthpert (Rockdale County State Court), Herbert “Hal” Gray (commission member) and Karlie Sahs (Georgia Office of Dispute Resolution). Several other members of the commission participated via Zoom.