Whitfield County issues reminder that SPLOST collections began Oct. 1

Whitfield County officials issued a reminder to local vendors that the new Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) approved earlier this year by voters went into effect Oct. 1.
The four-year, $66 million SPLOST will collect a 1% tax on most goods sold in the county. The money generated can be used for capital projects and some other items but not operating expenses.
The projects included on the SPLOST largely follow the recommendations of a citizens advisory committee formed by the county commissioners.
The new SPLOST — slated to run from Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, 2024 — will provide $6 million for repairs to the Whitfield County courthouse, including a new roof, and $850,000 in security upgrades for the Whitfield County jail, which are considered Tier 1 projects that are funded before local governments split the rest of the money.
Other Whitfield County projects include construction of Riverbend Park near Southeast Whitfield High School; renovations at Westside Park; resurfacing roads and repairing bridges and culverts; new equipment for the Public Works Department; sewer expansion; funds to pay off bonds issued earlier to build Fire Station 12; renovations at other fire stations and new engines; and new vehicles for the Sheriff’s Office.
Dalton projects include a new John Davis Recreation Center; soccer fields at Heritage Point Park; a ladder truck and two pumper trucks for the fire department; and road resurfacing and bridge projects.
