Whitfield County mails property assessments

The Whitfield County Board of Assessors mailed annual property assessment notices to around 47,000 real estate parcels and personal property accounts on Friday.
Taxpayers should expect assessment notices to arrive in the mail throughout the week. In the last two years, Whitfield County’s real estate market is up 13%, according to both internal and external measures.
In the first quarter of 2021, sales prices have increased once again, and new construction permitting continues to be robust throughout the county.
However, the Board of Assessors decided against wholesale valuation changes, meaning most properties will not see a valuation change this year. Some real estate properties will experience a valuation change.
Mostly, valuation changes fall under one of three categories. A valuation change is usually a result of a new structure being added to a parcel, a field check performed by a staff appraiser during the normal course of maintaining property records or a valuation adjustment made to a specific class of property or an area of the county where there was a high concentration of sales, necessitating action by the appraisal staff.
Personal property taxpayers will also receive assessment notices on their property. If you own personal property and have yet to file a return for 2020, please visit www.whitfieldassessor.com and click on the “Personal Property e-Returns” icon on the website’s “Quick Links” menu to file your return electronically.
The third-party personal property audit program continues to be suspended. It will resume again in the near future.
An assessment notice is a written explanation of the appraised and assessed value of the property described in the notice. It is not a tax bill.
To file an appeal of an assessment notice, please visit www.whitfieldassessor.com and click the “Appeals” icon on the website’s menu bar. The appeals page includes instructions and tutorials on filing both personal property and real estate appeals. The last day to file an appeal is July 12, 2021.
The office location has changed since last year. The office address is 303 W. Waugh St., next door to the Krystal, in the old Ed Staten building.
If you have questions about your assessment notice, please visit the website, call (706) 275-7410 or visit the office.
