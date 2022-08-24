The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners will start taking applications Sept. 1 for the $1 million from the county's federal American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds it has made available to help local nonprofits that have been adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The pandemic hit our local charities and nonprofits hard," said board Chairman Jevin Jensen. "Some saw increased requests for their services while at the same time having to cancel annual fundraisers the last two years. Many nonprofits had built up a rainy day fund which they rightfully tapped during these challenging times. We applaud these self-sufficient organizations that survived this pandemic and still serve the most vulnerable citizens of Whitfield. By awarding one-time grants to help shore up their finances, the commissioners want to ensure these organizations are around to provide these valuable services for years to come."
The funds will be awarded to local nonprofit organizations under three broad categories:
• Programs responding to the public health emergency.
• Programs responding to the economic impact the pandemic and economic shutdown had.
• Reimbursement of revenues lost and reimbursement of COVID-19-related expenses.
Applications are due by Sept. 30.
The applications will be reviewed by the county's ARPA Committee, which is composed of County Clerk Blanca Cardona, Sheriff Scott Chitwood (vice chairman), county Public Information Officer Valeria Molina, Superior Court Judge Cindy Morris (chairman), grant administrator Carol Roberts, County Administrator Robert Sivick and County Attorney Robert Smalley.
Organizations may be contacted to provide further information. Nominations by the committee will be presented to the Board of Commissioners at its December meeting for approval.
"The maximum amount per organization will be determined by the committee based on total amount of applications made," said Jensen.
The organization(s) awarded with the funding will be announced at the end of the year.
The application will be available Sept. 1 on the county's website, whitfieldcountyga.com, and in the commissioners' offices on the fifth floor of the Wells Fargo building at 201 S. Hamilton St. in Dalton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.