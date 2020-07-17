Whitfield County man charged with insurance fraud and forgery

Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner John F. King’s Criminal Investigations Division has taken out warrants on Joseph Nathaniel Harry, 25, of Rocky Face, for four counts of insurance fraud and two counts of first degree forgery.
In the first case, Harry allegedly submitted multiple fraudulent property damage and theft insurance claims with the intent of gaining an insurance payout. During the claims process, Harry provided forged documents, eventually receiving over $17,000 in fraudulent claim payouts.
In the second case, Harry allegedly submitted a false claim for pet insurance, again providing forged documents.
Insurance fraud is a felony punishable by imprisonment for two to 10 years, by a fine of up to $10,000 or both. To report suspected insurance fraud, contact the Georgia Department of Insurance at (800) 656-2298. Callers can choose to remain anonymous.
