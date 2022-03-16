A pair of Whitfield County Schools media specialists have engaged students in reading so adroitly they’ve been invited to present their techniques at several literacy conferences.
Holly Jones and Tommye Mathis provided fresh ideas to hook youth on literature during the 2021 Summer Literacy Conference, for example. Though everyone presented virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they were assisted by Georgia Public Broadcasting.
“We were in studio, and they recorded us,” said Jones, who has been the media specialist at Eastside Elementary School for nearly a decade. “We’re used to interacting with kids in front of us, but it was amazing and impressive.”
Mathis picked up additional strategies for prekindergarten and kindergarten students during the summer conference, such as working with balls for letter sounds, she said. “They’re very simple, and I’ll use those.”
Jones and Mathis have presented at myriad conferences, and they’re currently scheduled for several others, but they’re enthusiastic each time.
“Every time, we’re like, ‘Woo-hoo!’” said Mathis, who has been the Cedar Ridge Elementary School media specialist the past handful of years. “We’re excited. It’s good.”
Literacy strategies When sharing techniques with others, Mathis makes sure to include “things that are simple and easy to re-create with minimal materials,” because access for media specialists varies widely from school to school and system to system, she said. “These are super easy to do with whatever materials you have on hand.”
For example, she does author spotlights, highlighting authors and their works in the media center in an effort to “broaden” the interests of students, she said. Each November is “Dinovember” in her media center, which she turns into a jungle with dinosaur signage and an emphasis on books about dinosaurs and fossils.
She employs book talks where she “strings together” books on a given topic, like pets, then discusses them all, she said. During the winter, she sets up the media center as a winter wonderland, where students can “ice skate” on paper plates and “build snowmen” with marshmallows.
Around Christmas, “we ‘put the year to rest,’’’ as guest readers dress up in holiday attire and read books to students, who wear their pajamas and drink hot chocolate, she said. Students rotate around four different rooms and hear four different stories.
Jones wants her students “to love coming into this room no matter what, and I don’t want them to get bored, ever,” she said. “I’ve dressed up as any character you can think of,” and she especially enjoys the holidays, when she regularly portrays characters from tales like “The Polar Express,” “The Chronicles of Narnia” and “The Grinch Who Stole Christmas.”
Both Jones and Mathis utilize “book tastings,” an idea they picked up from a conference they presented at a couple of years ago.
They set up their space like a restaurant, coffee shop, tea room, etc., and students can go table to table sampling books they might not otherwise know about, Mathis said. This year, the media center is branded as Pirate’s Cove, because Cedar Ridge’s nickname is the Buccaneers.
Peer recognition In 2021, Jones was recently named media specialist of the year for Whitfield County Schools.
Jones has made an impact on every student and staff member at her school, and “she is fantastic,” said to Ben Hunt, Eastside Elementary’s principal. “The school is a better place because of her enthusiasm, love of children and eternal positivity.”
“She has transformed the library into a place where everyone is welcome, and it has become the heart of the school,” Hunt said. “Getting kids to love reading is at the foundation of everything she does.” She’s partnered with the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library the past few years to help run a summer library program at the school so kids and families can continue reading during the long break, Hunt said.
“She also makes books come alive by often dressing up like the students’ favorite book characters,” Hunt added. “She also has contributed to her profession, helping other media specialists by leading several trainings at conferences, and her work has been featured in a professional journal.”
Mathis “comes to work with a great attitude and works hard each day to help others” in her school and across the system, according to Karey Williams, Whitfield County Schools deputy superintendent. “She is a lifelong learner and a leader in her field (who) believes that the media center should be a friendly, fun, interactive space for students and teachers.”
She’s coordinated numerous author visits to the school and “puts on two amazing book fairs each school year,” said Laurie Harless, who was a longtime assistant principal at Cedar Ridge and is now in her first year as principal of Dug Gap Elementary School. She’s very tech savvy and is always willing to help staff with technology questions, Harless added.
Mathis has earned the Common Sense Educator (CSE) certification and spearheaded the school-wide CSE certification for Cedar Ridge. She’s presented at the University of Georgia Children’s Literature Conference, she co-teaches with the school’s counselor to deliver social and emotional learning lessons, she started a fifth-grade book club during lunch to engage readers, and she’s earned mini-credentials across the spectrum of digital learning in several elements of digital learning.
Receptive to feedback Mathis has found success intriguing reluctant older readers with graphic novels.
“They are graphic driven, and the colors are bright, so they” attract attention, she said. “They love (them), and they fly off the shelves.”
Jones concurred, noting that “we didn’t have a single graphic novel before, but now we have two shelves, and they won’t stay on the shelves.”
Jones tells students, “I’ll buy what you want” to read, and she can do that because “my principal is amazing,” she said. “Anytime he can get us more books, he’ll do it.”
Grants have also helped procure books not only for her school, but all of Whitfield County Schools.
For example, Mathis has received several grants from the Whitfield Education Foundation, the latest of which allows each student to take two books home with him or her over the course of this school year to build their personal home libraries, she said. “It breaks my heart when I hear (a child) has no books at home.”
Media specialists must learn about their student populations, their likes and dislikes, because “if you don’t have books they’re interested in, you will” fail, she said. “Keep putting good ideas out there, get a good support system and don’t give up.”
“I listen to them, because they will tell you what they like and want, and the more you interact with them, the more you’ll understand them and connect with them,” Jones said. “If they read it, we’ll get it. The most important thing about your library book is that you love it.”
The library “is for learning to love books, and it’s the best job ever,” Jones said. “We’re the fun, and to me the media center is the center of the school, the hub, the heartbeat.”
The library/media center is “the candy store” of school, where “it’s free choice,” Mathis echoed. “We have them from prekindergarten through fifth grade, so we see them all the way up, and you always have the ‘frequent flyers’ who come in all the time to get new books.”
As media specialists, “we get to see all the kids, and see them grow,” Jones said. “You get to see their eyes light up when you hand them a book.”
