Whitfield County Miracle League cancels spring season

The Miracle League of Whitfield County has canceled its spring season due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Organizers also canceled the league's spring and fall seasons in 2020 due to concerns about the virus.
"Sadly, the Miracle League of Whitfield County must cancel spring season due to the ongoing pandemic," said Millie Hicks, co-director of the Miracle League of Whitfield County. "We are following the scientific developments closely. With the introduction of new vaccines, and the downward trend in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, we are hopeful in looking forward to playing a full season on the Miracle Field soon. As always, decisions are made with the health and safety of our players of utmost importance.
The Miracle League of Whitfield County, which began play in the fall of 2012 at the Miracle League Field at Westside Park, allows people with physical and mental challenges to play baseball. The field is a smooth, rubber surface with painted-on lines and bases to prevent players and volunteers from tripping.
