The Whitfield County Non-Profit ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) Funding Allocation Committee will meet Friday at 3 p.m. at 201 S. Hamilton St. in the fifth floor large conference room. The meeting is open to the public.
Whitfield County Non-Profit ARPA Funding Allocation Committee to meet Friday
