The Whitfield County Board of Commissioners will not meet on Monday. County administrative offices will be closed on Monday in observance of Memorial Day.
Whitfield County offices closed Monday for Memorial Day
- Submitted by Whitfield County government
-
-
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Most Popular
Articles
- West Walnut Avenue Chick-fil-A reopens
- Bill Napier scholarship awarded to three college-bound football players
- Margaret Venable: Leaving the Roadrunner nest
- North Whitfield Middle finishes baseball season undefeated
- One Oliver for another: Mark Oliver takes over Southeast boys basketball after Ben Oliver departure
- Edwards Park, Heritage Point Park to receive major upgrades with state funds
- Union says bus driver strike involving Dalton Public Schools is over
- Coahulla Creek's Jones signs swimming scholarship with Point
- Area Arrests for May 23
- High school golf state championships: Christian Heritage teams shine at state; Dalton's Stockard places 3rd in 5A
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.