Whitfield County officials say work on Hill Road should start in a few weeks

Contractors were moving electrical poles on Hill Road on Friday, preparing it for a major upgrade.
"We'll be widening that road, adding sidewalks, making some changes to improve the sight lines and make it safer," said Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen.
The project is being completed with the $2.8 million the county had left after completing all of its projects under the 2007 Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST). That was a a three-year transportation SPLOST that raised a little more than $51 million before expiring at the end of 2010.
Among the 30 projects it funded were the widening of Airport Road from Walnut Avenue to the south bypass; the extension of Veterans Drive to Morris Street; the extension of Brooker Drive; moving the intersection of College Drive and Dug Gap Battle Road; and dozens of more minor improvements to streets and roads across Dalton and Whitfield County.
County officials say it has taken so long to start this project because they had to wait for all of the other projects to be completed and the books closed on them to know how much money they had left, and then they had to do the engineering and design and bid the project out.
Bartow Paving of Cartersville will be doing the work.
"Actual construction should start within the next two weeks and the project should take seven months, contingent upon good weather and no delays for utility conflicts, etc.," said Interim Whitfield County Administrator and County Engineer Kent Benson. "Right now, March is our best estimate for completion."
Bill Reed, who said he lives just off Hill Road, said he wasn't aware of the project until he saw the crews moving the electrical poles but believes it's a good idea.
"There's more traffic than you'd expect on this road, and there's people walking on the shoulder all the time," he said. "This should make it safer."
