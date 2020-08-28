Whitfield County officials seek bond to speed up SPLOST projects

Whitfield County officials will meet with members of the Dalton Building Authority this afternoon to ask them to issue a bond to pay for a number of items that will be funded by the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) that voters approved in June.
County Administrator Mark Gibson said officials want a bond to finance the Tier 1 projects (repairs at the courthouse and jail), as well as construction of the planned Riverbend Park, near Southeast Whitfield High School, and renovations to Westside Park, including adding two turf/soccer fields and resurfacing of the Miracle Field, a special turf field for baseball for those with special needs, as well as retiring the bond indebtedness on Fire Station 12.
"These are the major projects the bond will cover," he wrote in an email.
Gibson said the bond will not exceed $26.5 million.
The four-year SPLOST is expected to raise $66 million and will start collections on Oct. 1. A SPLOST is a 1% sales tax on most goods sold in the county.
Without a bond, county officials would have to wait for the money to come in to start the projects. The bond will borrow against that revenue to allow the projects to be started more quickly.
Gibson noted that the citizens committee formed last year to advise local officials on the SPLOST "designated all projects, and they were not changed by the Board of Commissioners. Additionally, it was the general opinion of that committee, as well as the Board of Commissioners, that the cost of inflation for the projects would far outweigh any bond interest paid on these projects as well as the rising construction costs that would otherwise have been paid a few years down the road if the projects were not financed."
Gibson also noted that it was the general opinion of the SPLOST committee that projects should begin as soon as possible as that is what they believed taxpayers and voters expect.
The Dalton Building Authority meets at 2 p.m. in the second-floor conference room of City Hall.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.