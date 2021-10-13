Whitfield County passes 300 confirmed COVID deaths

In Whitfield County there have been 301 confirmed deaths due to COVID, 20 probable deaths due to the virus and 886 hospitalizations since March 2020 through Tuesday, according to the state Department of Public Health. Since Sept. 1, there have been 54 confirmed COVID deaths.
Since March 2020 through Tuesday, there have been 18,931 confirmed COVID cases in Whitfield County.
Hamilton Medical Center on Wednesday had 48 COVID patients (41 unvaccinated; 85%); eight of those were in the intensive care unit (ICU) (eight unvaccinated; 100%); and six were on ventilators (six unvaccinated; 100%), according to information posted on the hospital's website.
On Monday there were 54 COVID patients (46 unvaccinated; 85%); 11 of those were in the ICU (nine unvaccinated; 82%); and seven were on ventilators (six unvaccinated; 86%).
The hospital had 49 COVID patients on Aug. 11, the first day hospital officials began reporting the number. Eleven of those patients were in the ICU; five were on ventilators.
Hospital officials have said they will update their COVID patient data three times a week at www.hamiltonhealth.com/test-result-data-tests-performed-at-hamilton-medical-center-2. Hamilton Medical Center is licensed for more than 200 beds.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.