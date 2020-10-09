Whitfield County plans some $1 million in bridge repairs next year

The Whitfield County Public Works Department has identified bridges for repair next year on Beaverdale Road, Dawnville Road, Lower Dug Gap Road, Old Tilton Road and Houston Valley Road.
Public Works Director DeWayne Hunt said he is waiting on engineering plans for those repairs. He said he hopes to put the repairs out for bid around the end of this year or early next year.
"We'll probably get one contractor," he said. "We get a better value for our dollar when we bid out similar repairs like that at the same time."
Hunt described the work as "major repairs."
"It will increase the load rating for the bridge," he said. "It will include new plates or additional plates underneath the abutments. It will include replacing any parts that are in bad shape. I know they'll add some bracing to one of the bridges. I think it is Beaverdale. These things are outside of our scope, things the Public Works Department can't do. This will be a bridge repair company that specializes in this type of work."
Hunt expects the work will cost a little more than $1 million. It will be funded by the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) that voters approved in June and local maintenance and improvement grant money from the Georgia Department of Transportation.
"These are things we can't do in house," said county Commissioner Greg Jones. "Beaverdale Road is one of our main thoroughfares. Houston Valley Road is very heavily traveled. Really, all of those roads are pretty major roads for us."
Hunt said the bridges are aging, and the load ratings have declined over time as the bridges have deteriorated.
