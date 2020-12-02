All Whitfield County Title I schools have posted their virtual annual Title I meetings. The recorded meetings can be found on each school's website under Resources, For Families, Parent Engagement/Title I, or on each school's Facebook page. Please contact your child's school with any questions.
Whitfield County posts virtual annual Title I meetings
Submitted by Whitfield County Schools
