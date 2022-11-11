Whitfield County Tax Commissioner Danny Sane said he expects to mail property tax bills on Nov. 20.
The Dalton City Council and the Whitfield County Board of Education voted Monday to set their 2022 tax rates. Council members voted to set the city tax rate at 2.207 mills, down from 2.208 mills in 2021. The county school board voted to hold the school system's property tax rate at 18.756 mills, the 11th year in a row school board members have voted to set it at that rate.
The Dalton Board of Education and the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners had previously set their tax rates. Commissioners set the county's 2022 maintenance and operations property tax rate at 7.3 mills, down from 7.312 mills in 2021. The Dalton Board of Education set the school system's 2022 property tax rate at 8.09 mills, down from 8.095 mills in 2021.
Sane said with the tax bills going out on Nov. 20 the deadline to pay property taxes will be Jan. 20, 2023. But he and other local officials warned residents who itemize their income taxes that they will need to pay their property tax by Dec. 31 to claim a deduction on their 2022 federal income taxes.
The Jan. 20 tax deadline is about a month later than normal. In September, representatives from the two school systems, Dalton and Whitfield County asked the Board of Assessors to hold property assessments at their 2021 levels.
Preliminary assessments showed the assessed value of residential properties rose an average of 22% in Whitfield County. Commercial and industrial assessments rose an average of 15%. The assessments are set by the Board of Assessors. Members of that board are appointed by the county Board of Commissioners but the assessors are independent of the county and have to follow rules and regulations set by the state.
The Board of Assessors did set the assessments at 2021 levels, which required the assessor's office to recalculate the tax digest, which delayed votes by the school boards, the Board of Commissioners and the City Council on their tax rates.
Local officials said the later deadline for tax payments should not have a major impact on their finances.
Board of Commissioners Chairman Jevin Jensen said the county will have no need to "borrow money or open a TAN (tax allocation note)" to cover any budget deficit in December.
"We have many months of reserves, so even if everyone pays on Jan. 20, there is no impact," Jensen said.
Dalton Mayor David Pennington said the city's budget should not be affected by the later deadline. He added that he thinks the city will receive a significant amount of tax revenue by the end of the year from people who itemize their income taxes.
