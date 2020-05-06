Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Lynn Laughter and Emergency Management Agency Director Claude Craig will host a live public conference call on Thursday beginning at 5 p.m.
They will be joined by Lindsay Love Jenkins from Love Funeral Home, Robby Staten from Dairy Queen and the Oakwood Cafés' Kasey Carpenter.
This event will be live-streamed via the Whitfield County website (www.whitfieldcountyga.com) and can be accessed here.
The call-in number will be given during the conference call. To submit questions prior to the conference call, email CountyConnect@whitfieldcountyga.com.
Video for this conference call will be posted online following the event. Previous County Connect public conference calls are available at www.whitfieldcountyga.com.
