A number of single-car wrecks have been reported along a particular section of the Old LaFayette Cut Off during the last year, according to Whitfield County Public Works Director DeWayne Hunt.
This section of road, between Mill Creek Road and Clearview Drive, is a combination horizontal curve and steep hill. On days when the pavement has been wet, several motorists have left the road.
Whitfield County Public Works has recently milled a section of the road to reduce speed and with the hopes of keeping motorists safely in their lane. In a couple of months, the county will resurface that section with a new layer of asphalt, Hunt said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.