Whitfield County Public Works to close Collins Road on Wednesday for repairs
- Submitted by Whitfield County government
Bryan Campbell, age 48, of Resaca, Georgia passed away Thursday, February 25, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
William "Billy" Reed, age 54, of Dalton, passed away Sunday, March 7, 2021 at Erlanger Hospital. He is survived by his wife, Dianna Reed; three daughters and their spouses, Alexis Clark of Melbourne, FL, Lindzy and Ashlee Reed of Dalton, and Caitlyn and Michael Scott of Resaca; sons and daug…
