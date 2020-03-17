Whitfield County puts all public meetings on hold; Dalton American Legion suspends activities

Editor's note: In an effort to keep the community updated on news about the new coronavirus (COVID-19), articles posted to our website under "Breaking News" are available to everyone for free, whether or not you're a subscriber. We encourage you to support us by subscribing to the Daily Citizen-News or by buying a copy of the newspaper at a local store or newspaper box.
Whitfield County government has put all public meetings on hold, at least through the next three weeks, due to concerns about the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
"Out of an abundance of caution and in keeping with guidelines on public gatherings suggested by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and other public health agencies, Whitfield County is putting all public meetings on hold at least for the next three weeks," according to a county posting. "That includes the joint meeting with the Dalton-Whitfield Planning Commission and the Board of Commissioners work session which would have taken place on Monday, March 23. Rescheduled dates for meetings will be announced as soon as they are available.
The American Legion Post 112 has suspended member and public activities immediately due to "the current health risks and government directives. We believe our president and government are focused and have taken an active and strong approach for the protection and guidance for everyone."
“Our members and the public’s health is of great importance to us,” Post Commander Lee Oliver said. “This suspension includes bingo which is normally held on Friday and Saturday night; and our regular meeting held on the last Thursday evening of each month. We pray this terrible situation be over soon and we look forward to getting back to business as usual. In the meantime, we encourage everyone to do all possible to stay safe.”
Oliver said that all American Legion activities "will resume when the health risks improve and are deemed OK for the public."
