On Tuesday, Dec. 6, Whitfield County Clerk of Superior Court Babs Bailey held an open house to showcase the release of the new online Grantor/Grantee Index and Deed retrieval solution.
With funds from the federal American Rescue Plan Act, the Clerk of Superior Court’s Office took on the project. The project supports an infinite number of searches around the clock, improving public service by providing online access to search Whitfield County Grantor/Grantee Index books. All corresponding records are available, which reduces the time associated with courthouse-based research.
“It’s a step in the right direction,” said Bailey during the presentation. “When I was running for office I was told that there were problems in the deed room, and with Nakia’s help we were able to work on getting all the problems corrected.”
Nakia McFarland is an account executive with Kofile, a business out of Dallas, Texas, that helps permanently retain and digitally convert original documents.
“We developed a plan of attack that would best serve the citizens of Whitfield County and those who do business with Whitfield County,” said McFarland. “We’re still in the process of the entire project, but once we finish everything related to real estate will be digital.”
To retrieve deed records, visit www.whitfieldcountyga.com and look for “index and deed search.” That will direct you to the user-friendly QuickLink page.
