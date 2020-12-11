Whitfield County receives accolades for early literacy improvements

File/Daily Citizen-News

Jeb and Joanna Bethel help Suzanne Harbin, director of the early childhood initiative for the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia, cut a cake alongside Count Von Count in October 2019 as "Sesame Street" celebrated its 50th birthday at Dalton's Burr Performing Arts Park. The strides made in recent years in Whitfield County with early education, especially literacy gains, was one of the main reasons "Sesame Street" came to the county last year.