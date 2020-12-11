Whitfield County receives accolades for early literacy improvements

Whitfield County has been recognized as a Pacesetter in Grade-Level Proficiency for the second consecutive year, honored both for strides made in early literacy as well as in the category of Bright Spot for Parent Success for parent outreach efforts.
"It's fabulous, icing on the cake," said Suzanne Harbin, director of the early childhood initiative for the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia. "It makes you realize all the work we've done, and it's nice to stop for a few minutes to (celebrate)."
The accolades are from the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading, a collaborative effort of funders, nonprofit partners, business leaders, government agencies, states and communities across the nation working to help children from low-income families succeed in school and life. Only 16 communities across America earned Pacesetter status for 2019, while 19 achieved Bright Spot designation, and Dalton Public Schools and Whitfield County Schools were the only two school systems in the state to receive this honor.
A team effort
Being a Pacesetter and a Bright Spot is "a testament to both school systems coming together for the betterment of the community, not working in isolation, and bringing in community partners," from local churches, Dalton State College and the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library to various nonprofit agencies, because "no one can do this alone," said Caroline Woodason, a director of school support for Dalton Public Schools. "It's really about having the whole community involved to move the needle for students, and (these commendations) are evidence of a small community making a difference one child at a time because everyone came together."
Michelle Caldwell, who has been Whitfield County Schools' elementary curriculum coordinator but who has recently taken over the role of director of accountability and assessment, echoed Woodason's sentiments, noting, "It's been a team effort, for sure, because schools can't do it alone."
Dalton State, for example, "leads a family engagement class where they model for families how to support their students at home, and we've had good success with it," Caldwell said. "A main goal is to weave together a net of support to help our families so they can support their children."
"We're also doing a lot of work with student-parents at Georgia Northwestern Technical College," Harbin said. That includes a resource center to help with the needs of both students and parents.
Nearly half of Georgia Northwestern Technical College's students are parents, with most of their children ages 6 or younger, and even though a majority of the college's students have jobs outside of school, 60% of the school's staff reported being approached by students in need of assistance, according to a study prepared earlier this year for the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia and Georgia Northwestern Technical College with grant funding from Two-Gen Georgia and the state Department of Early Care and Learning.
Nearly 40% of Georgia Northwestern Technical College students are "food insecure," or do not have access to enough reliable, affordable or nutritious food, and half are enrolled in the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or Women, Infants and Children (WIC), a nutrition assistance and education program for qualifying women, infants and children.
The main reason for Whitfield County's literacy improvements during the past several years has been "a willingness among our partners to innovate, not do things the way we always have," Harbin said. "We did focus groups with parents to find out what they need and focus groups with principals to find out what schools need, (rather than) 'Here it is, take it or leave it.'"
For example, parents noted that school libraries being open during the summer would be helpful, and libraries have proved to be a summer draw for students and families, she said.
"A phenomenal number of kids check out books from school libraries in the summer."
The Roan Resource Center, which provides a boost to early learning by offering valuable resources to students and families, Little Cats, where young children attend half-day classes to build their numeracy, literacy and other skills, and Big Red Reads, the mobile library that distributes free books for children at schools and other feeding sites during the summer, have all been important to the literacy push in Dalton Public Schools, according to the system. In 2015, the percentage of third-graders meeting English Language Arts milestones was 24%, but that jumped to 32% in 2019, while those figures leaped from 28% to 43% for Whitfield County Schools.
While that increase in Whitfield County Schools is laudable, "it's not just a data point," Caldwell said. "It's the faces of students who are able to read, which makes them able to thrive in this community."
Continued innovation
Another innovation is poised to begin next month, a partnership with Hamilton Health Care System, Harbin said. "Before leaving the hospital, (mothers) will be instructed on ways of talking to their babies, and we'll show them how to do it, which we've never done before."
Literacy to age 8 has been a particular focus for several years, because "being able to read unlocks the door for any and all learning," Caldwell said. "You're able to gather information (to learn all subjects), and if you have the capability to take in, interpret and understand information, you can unlock knowledge in your life, but if you don't, you'll be very limited in life."
During the last several years, Whitfield County Schools teachers have "increased their knowledge of best literacy practices and make sure we're doing those," she said. "Much of this (learning) happens during the school day."
The Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library has been a powerful force in summer learning in recent years, and "I really wish we could get more support for the library, because it's an integral part of our work," she said. "Our library is one of the best in the state, but it's one of the least funded."
Grants from the Governor's Office of Student Achievement, Georgia Public Broadcasting, and others have allowed Dalton Public Schools and Whitfield County Schools to reach more students and families, she said. For example, many people have obtained their Child Development Associates certificate through Georgia Northwestern Technical College so they can provide Hispanic child care in this community.
"That's making a difference in our whole community," Woodason said. "We're trying to prepare students better for school so they aren't behind before they get started."
"So much brain development happens in those early years," as the brain triples in size the first two years of life, Harbin said. "If we wait until they're in school at (age) 4 or 5, we're missing so much important development time."
Dalton Public Schools also operates the CATapult Academy, a program for new-to-country students in grades two-five. Kid City, which provides education and enrichment during the summer and also after school during the academic year, continues to expand and align instruction with Dalton Public Schools' curriculum.
Literacy gains for students in the city and county "didn't happen overnight — it hasn't been a quick fix — but it's been an ongoing effort for early education in our community," Harbin said. "Now, we're reaping the benefits."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.