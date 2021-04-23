Whitfield County Republican Party holds convention

The Whitfield County Republican Party held its 2021 county convention on Saturday, April 10. The purpose of the convention was to elect officers, elect delegates and alternates to the 14th District GOP and state GOP conventions, as well as to adopt rules and resolutions. One hundred and three delegates attended with many more guests and dignitaries.
The 14th Congressional District convention will be held on Saturday, May 15, at the Dalton Convention Center. You do not have to be a delegate to attend. The state GOP Convention will be June 4-5 at Jekyll Island.
Local party officers elected to serve for the 2021-23 term were Dianne Putnam, chairman; MaKray Kyler, first vice chairman; James Smith, second vice chairman; Renet Baker, secretary; Bridgette Anderson, assistant secretary; Mike Laudenslayer, treasurer; Gavin Swafford, assistant treasurer.
Despite the outcome of some of the 2020 elections, the Whitfield County Republican Party grew its base and kept Whitfield County red and strong this past year. The local GOP looks forward to the 2022 election season as the party continues to grow and elect conservative leaders.
For more information about the Whitfield County Republican Party, contact Putnam by phone or text at (706) 217-5929.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.