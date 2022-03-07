Garland Favorito, co-founder of VoterGA, will be the speaker when the Whitfield County Republican Party meets Tuesday. This presentation will include information on how to sign up for poll watching and poll working and the best practices for poll watching.
The meeting is at Whitfield County GOP headquarters at 515 Benjamin Way in Dalton. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. for refreshments, and the meeting begins at 7. For more information, call or text Whitfield County Republican Party Chairman Dianne Putnam at (706) 217-5929.
The Whitfield GOP continues to host qualifying this week for local races in the May 24 general primary. Primary voters will select Democratic and Republican party candidates.
for the following offices:
- Board of Commissioners District 1, currently represented by Barry Robbins.
- Board of Commissioners District 3, currently represented by John Thomas.
- Board of Education District 2, currently represented by Jamie Johnson.
- Board of Education District 4, currently represented by Joseph Farmer.
- Board of Education at large, currently represented by Bill Worley.
All of those incumbents are Republican. School board elections are countywide. Commissioners are elected only by the people who live in the district. Voters’ election cards will tell them which district they live in. The term for both commissioners and school board members is for four years. The qualifying fees are $18 for the school board seats and $270 for commissioner seats.
Qualifying will continue from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday and 9 a.m. to noon on Friday in the Whitfield County Courthouse.
