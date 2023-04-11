The Whitfield County Republican Party has its monthly meeting at the Republican headquarters tonight. Attendees will have an opportunity to meet the new chairman, Eddie Caldwell. He will discuss new plans and opportunities for people to get involved.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. with the meeting beginning at 7. The address is 515 Benjamin Way, Suite 310, in Dalton.
For more information, contact Caldwell at (706) 284-8197 or eddiecaldwellrules@gmail.com.
