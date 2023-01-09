The Whitfield County Republican Party meets Tuesday at GOP Headquarters at 515 Benjamin Way in Dalton. Fellowship starts at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 7.
The speakers will be Justin Kelley and Denise Burns.
Kelley, a member of U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s staff, will discuss the speaker of the House vote last week and some of the strategy behind Greene’s approach.
Burns, chairman of the District 14 GOP, will speak about the upcoming GOP convention cycle, from the precinct caucuses to the state GOP convention, what you need to know and how you can get involved.
