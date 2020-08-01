Whitfield County residents wanting to learn more about this year's Republican Party candidates or to pick up signs or other campaign materials can come by the local party headquarters at 515 Benjamin Way in Dalton.
"We are open daily until Nov. 3 (Election Day)," said Whitfield County Republican Party Chairman Dianne Putnam. "We invite people to come by and pick up material for President Donald Trump or just to talk about President Trump."
Officials with the Whitfield County Democratic Party did not immediately reply to email and telephone messages. Officials with the Murray County Democratic and Republican parties said they will not have headquarters this year.
Putnam said the Republican Party will host a "Celebrate America: Honoring the Red, White and Blue" rally on Saturday, Aug. 8, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the headquarters. There will be refreshments, and the Trump campaign bus will be there.
"It will be outside near the flagpole," she said. "So there will be plenty of room for people to spread out and maintain social distance."
Putnam said the emphasis will be on "blue" in "red, white and blue."
"We want to show our law enforcement officers that the Republican Party and the people of Whitfield County support them and appreciate them," she said. "We want as many people as possible to come and show their support."
Headquarters hours
The Whitfield County Republican Party headquarters at 515 Benjamin Way in Dalton will be open the following hours through Election Day, Nov. 3:
• Monday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
• Wednesday, 1 to 5 p.m.
• Thursday, 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
• Friday, 1 to 5 p.m.
• Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Sunday, 2 to 4 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.