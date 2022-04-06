John Gordon, a Republican Party candidate for Georgia attorney general, will be the speaker when the Whitfield County Republican Party meets Tuesday. Gordon is an attorney and managing partner at Perfect Circle Renewable Energy in Atlanta.
The meeting is at Whitfield County GOP headquarters at 515 Benjamin Way in Dalton. The doors open at 6:30 p.m. for refreshments, and the meeting begins at 7. For more information, call or text Whitfield County Republican Party Chairman Dianne Putnam at (706) 217-5929.
