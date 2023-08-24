The Whitfield County Republican Party (WCRP) announces its Hispanic Republican Forum to be held on Tuesday at party headquarters at 515 Benjamin Way in Dalton.
Doors open at 6:30 p.m. for meet and greet with the program commencing at 7.
After welcoming remarks from WCRP Chairman Eddie Caldwell, opening prayer and flag salute, the scheduled speakers will discuss how the values evident in the Latino community, such as Christianity, traditional family, right to life and strong work ethic, align with the platform and policies of the Republican Party.
Speakers include Zeucis Martinez, WCRP outreach coordinator. Martinez, a local business owner who has lived in Dalton for more than 30 years, will present a PowerPoint on the alignment of conservative values of the Latino community with that of the GOP. A native of Venezuela, Martinez will share firsthand information on the devastating impact that socialism has had on that country and some of his family members.
The second speaker will be Carli Eli, chairwoman of the Republican National Hispanic Assembly of Georgia and chief strategy officer for Grassroots Strategies in Atlanta. Eli’s passion is to connect with her audiences and equip grassroots leaders to become more effective in their communications and strategic initiatives in the multicultural and multimedia space.
The WCRP is leading the way to encourage greater involvement of conservative Latinos in the local political process. For further information on this event please see the party’s website (whitfield.gop) or contact WCRP media secretary Bridgette Anderson by messaging the WCRP Facebook page.
