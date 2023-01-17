On Saturday, Feb. 11, at 10 a.m. the Whitfield County Republican Party will convene precinct caucuses to elect delegates and alternate delegates to the Whitfield County Republican Party Convention.
All Whitfield County residents who are legally registered to vote and believe in the principles of the Republican Party are urged to participate in this process.
Registration will open at 9 a.m. at Whitfield County Republican Party Headquarters at 515 Benjamin Way in Dalton.
The Whitfield County Republican Party Convention will convene at 10 a.m. on Saturday, March 11, at 416 S. Glenwood Ave. in Dalton to elect delegates and alternates to the Congressional District Convention and State Convention. Additionally, the convention will conduct all other business as necessary. Delegates and alternates will be required to pay a fee of $25, which is to cover the cost of the county convention.
The 14th Congressional District Convention will convene on Saturday, April 22, at 10 a.m. in the Trion High School gym, 919 Allgood St. in Trion. The district convention will elect officers for the district and State Committee members for the next biennial. Delegates and alternates will be required to pay a fee of $35, which is to cover the cost of the convention.
The Georgia Republican Party State Convention will convene at 2 p.m. on Friday, June 9, in Columbus and will elect state party officers for the next biennial, in addition to conducting all other business as necessary. Delegates and alternates will be required to pay a fee, which is to cover the cost of the convention.
For further information, contact Dianne Putnam, chairman of the Whitfield County Republican Party, at dianneputnam@hotmail.com or (706) 217-5929.
