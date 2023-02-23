When fires and other disasters strike, people may need to evacuate their home in a hurry. And in the chaos, their pets might slip away from them.
That's why the Whitfield County Animal Shelter is teaming with veterinarian Emily Felker and Whitfield County 911 for a Pet Care Day this Saturday at Edwards Park in Varnell from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Whitfield County residents will be able to get the rabies/parvo vaccine for their pets for $10 and have them microchipped, which can help identify them if they are brought into a shelter, for $10.
"We haven't done anything like this in a long time," said Animal Shelter Director Diane Franklin. "But if it is successful, we hope to do another one this summer."
Franklin said they chose Edwards Park because there is a lot of room there in case there is a big turnout.
"Again, if this is successful, we hope to do this again and move it around the county," she said. "We've talked about doing one at Riverbend Park or at Westside Park."
For more information on the event, call (706) 278-2018.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.