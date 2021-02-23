A section of North Adelia Drive in Whitfield County will be closed Tuesday, March 2, for a cross drain replacement.
breaking
Roger Allen Bowling, age 72, of Dalton, Georgia passed away Sunday, February 21, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
Robert Paul DeFoor Jr., age 76, of Resaca, Georgia passed away Saturday, February 20, 2021. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton, GA 30721; 706-529-5371.
Patricia Blair, age 72, of Tunnel Hill, Georgia passed away February 18, 2021. She was born January 9, 1949. Arrangements have been entrusted to independently owned and operated Dalton Funeral Home, 620 S. Glenwood Ave. Dalton; 706-529-5371.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.