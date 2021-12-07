Whitfield County school board approves bonuses for new hires

File/Daily Citizen-News

Evelyn Sosa, left, assistant cafeteria manager at Coahulla Creek High School, and Cassie Laird prepare meals at Coahulla Creek in June for the school system's summer nutrition program. Nutrition Services is one area experiencing staff shortages, along with maintenance and transportation, so the Whitfield County Board of Education approved $1,000 bonuses for new hires in those departments. Current employees who refer new hires are also eligible for a $1,000 bonus.