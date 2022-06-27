Whitfield County Schools’ fiscal year 2023 budget includes general fund revenues of $130.4 million and expenditures of $129.9 million, and Whitfield County Board of Education members approved the budget 4-0 during a meeting last week.
Board member Carolyn Weaver was absent.
Finance Director Kelly Coon estimates a general fund balance of $42.9 million at the end of fiscal year 2023, which starts Friday, essentially flat with the estimated general fund balance at the end of fiscal year 2022, but “it is really hard to project, because we have a lot of things on order still waiting to be received by” Thursday, the end of fiscal year 2022, she said.
Approximately 71% of revenue for fiscal year 2023 will be derived from the state, with the remaining 29% from local funds.
The projected total general fund revenue of $130.4 million is 1.1% higher than in fiscal year 2022, she said. She assumes zero percent growth in tax digest revenue based on fiscal year 2022 collections, but more information will be available in July.
The $129.9 million in fiscal year 2023 general fund expenditures is 4.4% higher than fiscal year 2022 and includes a $1.32 hourly rate increase for classified staff members, 17.5 new teacher allotments, four new paraprofessional allotments and five nurses moving on staff that had previously worked with the school system via a contract with the local health department, she said. Many of the new teachers and paraprofessionals fill needs in Exceptional Student Services, an area that continues to grow.
“The health department requested we bring our (five) school nurses on board with us,” as the school system can offer a “more attractive” package, especially in terms of benefits, according to Chris Parker, director of student services. “We think this will be a positive thing for Whitfield County and our students.”
Federal funds Whitfield County Schools’ $2.7 million from the initial federal CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security) Act has been completely spent since June 30, 2021, and Coon estimates the school system’s $11.5 million from the second CARES Act will be 45% used by the end of fiscal year 2022. The system has until Oct. 1, 2023, to use all CARES II funds.
CARES I funds were used for custodial services, teacher laptops, licenses and online high school curriculum, she said. CARES II funds have been used for environmental health improvements at Antioch Elementary School and Cohutta Elementary School, 14 new school buses — “which we have received” — instructional technology like iPads, Chromebooks abd ViewSonic boards, paraprofessionals in prekindergarten and kindergarten and commercial dehumidifiers, among other things.
The school system has until Oct. 1, 2024, to spend its $26 million from the federal American Rescue Plan, and approximately a quarter of those funds will have been spent by the end of fiscal year 2022, Coon said. Those funds are being used for — among other items — custodial services, graduation coaches, instructional software/subscriptions, adaptive equipment and assistive technology, and books and supplies for summer literacy camps.
When the federal money is gone, approximately $3.4 million will need to be absorbed into the fiscal year 2024 budget, she said: “We’re very fortunate we won’t have to do a lot of reallocating when the time comes.”
School Nutrition The School Nutrition budget for fiscal year 2023 estimates revenues and expenditures of $12.4 million, leaving a balance at the start and end of fiscal year 2023 of $4.7 million.
School Nutrition has a budget surplus currently because of higher-than-usual federal reimbursements, grants and several open positions that haven’t been filled, Coon said. Fiscal year 2023 will establish a new “baseline” for the School Nutrition budget, as students will again have to pay for meals after all meals were free the past two schools years due to COVID-19.
Many students will still be able to eat free depending on the socioeconomic status of their families, but they’ll have to fill out the free/reduced-price meal forms, which no one has had to do in two years, said Angie Brown, nutrition director for Whitfield County Schools. “We’re really pushing” students/families to apply.
Forms will be available later this summer through the school system’s website, as well as at summer meal sites, and the school open houses prior to the start of the school year, Brown said. Forms must be returned by students/families to the school system before the 10th day of the school year.
Capital projects The school system’s capital projects budget for fiscal year 2023 includes expenditures of $21.6 million against revenues of $13.9 million, which would leave a balance of $5.5 million at the end of fiscal year 2023.
Projects include roof; heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC); and restroom renovations at Southeast and Northwest Whitfield high schools and six high school turf fields, which would be paid for with ESPLOST funds.
ESPLOST (Education Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax) started in Whitfield County in July 1997. Since 1997, Whitfield County Schools has built four middle schools, three elementary schools and a pair of high schools with ESPLOST funds.
A SPLOST is a 1% sales tax on most goods sold in a county. School systems typically use their version to finance capital improvements — like renovating schools and building new ones — technology, safety and security improvements, and buses, but not operating expenses.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.