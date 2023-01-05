The Whitfield County Board of Education will meet Monday at 6:30 p.m. at the central office, 1306 S. Thornton Ave. in Dalton.
The board members are scheduled to elect a chairman and vice chairman and to approve contracts for school grounds maintenance and for maintenance of middle school athletic fields.
They will also hear reports from the superintendent and department heads.
There will be a work session at 5:30 p.m., and a disciplinary hearing, closed to the public, at 4:30 p.m. Both will also be at the central office.
