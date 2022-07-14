It's possible all summer construction at Northwest Whitfield High School won't be completed by the start of the 2022-23 school year, but there won't be learning interruptions for students, said Whitfield County Schools' chief operations officer.
If the project isn’t complete by the start of the new school year early next month, work will be done during breaks, so "there will be no interruption to instruction time," Mark Gibson said Monday during a Whitfield County Board of Education meeting.
At Northwest, restroom improvements are 80% complete, the kitchen hood is installed, the school system’s maintenance team has begun reinstalling equipment and the roof over the administration area and courtyard is done, but “we are waiting on” materials for the rest of the roof, Gibson said.
Work on Southeast Whitfield High School’s roof; heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC); and gym floor are complete, but roof coping, installation of ceiling tiles, miscellaneous items and site cleanup remain incomplete, Gibson said.
At Cohutta Elementary School, work continues on electrical and HVAC projects, while painting at Cedar Ridge Elementary School is finished in two pods and 50% completed in the third and final pod — “it’s a pretty significant interior paint job at (the school).”
After two years of full waivers regarding College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI) data for Georgia schools due to COVID-19, the state will provide some assessments of schools under CCRPI for the 2021-22 school year, said Karey Williams, deputy superintendent of Whitfield County Schools. The 2021-22 measures — which will be available this fall on the Governor’s Office of Student Achievement website — will provide the new “baseline” for grading schools and school systems.
“We won’t look to the past” prior to the onset of the pandemic, Williams said. “We will focus on where students are now, and where we want them to move to.”
The 2021-22 data set will include content mastery indicators, progress toward English language proficiency for English learners, readiness indicators — such as pathway completion and accelerated enrollment — and four- and five-year adjusted cohort graduation rate indicators, she said. It won’t include summative scores (CCRPI scores), progress component scores, English Language Arts and math progress indicators, the closing the gap component, college and career readiness indicators, and student attendance indicators.
Several of the data sets not included are because data wasn’t measured the prior two years, she said. As for student attendance, “that’s been all over the map because of the pandemic.”
School board members approved 5-0 the purchase of a 2020 transit van with mileage of 42,478 from Ford of Dalton for the maintenance department for $62,950.
The next Whitfield County Board of Education meeting is set for Monday, Aug. 1, at 6:30 p.m. at the central office.
