Whitfield County Schools recognized support staff with commendations during the annual Whitfield Education Foundation Employee Celebration at Southeast Whitfield High School.
"Some don't realize how many support staff" members are in a school system, and in Whitfield County Schools, there are nearly as many "people in the system supporting teaching and learning" as there are teachers, Mike Ewton, assistant superintendent for operations and student services, explained during the celebration. "They are essential."
Chad Crowe, maintenance and logistics employee of the year, boasts a can-do attitude and exemplifies service excellence, while Maria Lopez, school nutrition employee of the year, stepped into a new role this year but did a fantastic job, Ewton said. Patrick Bates, media specialist of the year, is a lifelong learner who works indefatigably to support the individual needs of each student he assists.
Craig Paluszcyk, technology employee of the year, is always available to help with network and account issues, and he helped secure school systems from malware, Ewton said. He's "a go-to guy" and invaluable to Whitfield County Schools.
Donnie Greene, transportation employee of the year, is a pleasure to work with, and he has perfect attendance year after year, Ewton said. He's thoughtful, caring, and a model for others to emulate.
No detail escapes the attention of Marie Goss, office professional of the year, Ewton said. As a graduate of Valley Point Middle School and its bookkeeper for three decades, it's impossible to think of that school "without thinking of her."
In addition, the Whitfield Education Foundation announced more than $77,000 in grants to Whitfield County Schools during the event.
Among the recipients was Joe Barnett, gifted coordinator for Whitfield County Schools, for the system's Literacy in Resource: Reading, Researching and Reacting initiative.
"This grant of $2,500 from the Whitfield Education Foundation will help us to enrich the classroom libraries of each of our 13 elementary school resource classrooms with rigorous informational texts to accompany the module of study in the various areas," Barnett said. "While it won't fully fund the libraries, it will give us a huge head start in providing books for each school's ALPHA (Advanced Learning Program for High Achievers) classroom, (and) we will continue to look for funding sources and grants to help us get all the classrooms fully stocked with challenging texts that will help our students as they work to research and think critically about the topics they are exploring in their enrichment classes."
"Our ALPHA program serves students in all our elementary, middle and high schools, (and) at the elementary level, we offer a resource classroom experience in addition to acceleration of content in regular subject areas," he said. "Each elementary grade-level resource classroom offers three learning modules programmed for 9-12 weeks of lessons for each module."
"Module topics range from business and economics, environmental science, STEAM (science, technology, engineering, art and math) and social action projects to help students learn the importance of helping community organizations serve our citizenry," he said. "It is exciting to see the innovative work of our elementary ALPHA teachers come to life for our students, and we are very thankful for the Whitfield Education Foundation and their continuing support of learning all over our district."
The Whitfield Education Foundation makes "it easy" to apply for these grants, Renee Griffin, an instructional coach at New Hope Elementary, explained earlier this year. "It's a very simple process."
