A couple of days before the film industry handed out honors at the Academy Awards, "stars" of Whitfield County Schools were celebrated with an Oscars-type ceremony of their own Friday at Crosspointe Dalton.
Students in the Exceptional Student Services self-contained classes at Coahulla Creek, Northwest Whitfield and Southeast Whitfield high schools were provided formal wear, got their makeup and hair done by professionals, walked a red carpet, watched live entertainment (a magician), dined on Chick-fil-A, rode in limos, had a dance party with their favorite songs and received awards and swag bags. The event was conceived and executed by members of Coahulla Creek's Chick-fil-A Leader Academy class as their Impact Project.
"They're stars every day, but this is a good time to bring them all together and do a big event," said Amanda Marti, mother of Tate, a special education student at Coahulla Creek, who teaches at the high school. "It's special, and it'd be nice to do it again."
The party was "an opportunity to honor (these students) for all the hard work they do at school," said Allison Oxford, transition specialist for Whitfield County Schools. "They deserve recognition for all the things they do."
Special education students "may feel left out of regular high school dances, and we want to give them a good time like we're able to have," said Coahulla Creek senior Abrianna Crider. She and her peers in the leadership class inquired as to whether special education students throughout the school system would be interested in an event like Friday's, and they all said they'd like to participate, with 80 students attending.
The main challenge was timing, as Crosspointe Dalton "had a Boys & Girls Club event" Thursday night, so "we had to jump right in after they left," Crider said. "We had to do all the decorating last night."
"We're so grateful Crosspointe gave us this place and the red carpet," said senior Bailey Saylors, a member of the Leader Academy. "We got so many sponsorships — (Chick-fil-A's) Brett Lewis donated a lot — we started with nothing, and now we have more than we really need."
Many volunteers — students and adults — from throughout Whitfield County Schools assisted, said Matthew Queener, adviser for the leadership contingent at Coahulla Creek. Sponsors included Atsmagic Entertainment, Balloons of Dalton, Brandon Combs State Farm, Chick-fil-A in Walnut Square Mall, Crosspointe Dalton, the Dalton Institute of Esthetics and Cosmetology, Executive Limousine and Shuttle Services, Fowler Creations Photography, Randy's Print Shop and Shaw Industries.
"We couldn't have done this without them," Queener said.
"We love to do stuff like this, help in the community and get out there," said Millie Kerr, who will graduate in May from the Dalton Institute of Esthetics and Cosmetology. "We also think it's great to participate in something like this," as special education students "may not get their hair and makeup done very often."
It's much "appreciated, (as) I do my own hair and makeup, but I enjoy other people doing it," said Southeast senior Shyanna Beasley. "For them to take their time to do this — they don't have to — is very appreciated."
Proper hair and makeup "accentuates what is already there, and it builds confidence," said the Dalton Institute of Esthetics and Cosmetology's Shavon Birdsall. "It's an extra step that makes you feel better."
"It just makes you feel really good about yourself, and it gives you a confidence," Kerr said. "It can make a bad day turn good."
Beasley feels better about herself when her makeup and hair are on point, she said.
"I feel powerful."
It "looks so great," Southeast senior Kimberly Sias said of her hair and makeup. "It makes me feel happy."
Kerr's "aunts owned a salon, so I grew up with it, but I love making people feel good about themselves," she said. "That's a good career."
Students are selected by their schools to participate in the Chick-fil-A Leader Academy, which is organized by an educator at the school and sponsored by a local Chick-fil-A restaurant operator — Lewis, owner/operator of the store in Walnut Square Mall, in the case of Coahulla Creek and Southeast — according to Chick-fil-A. The program focuses on making an impact through action and training leaders within local communities.
"We all love volunteering, and we want to be leaders in our local community," said Saylors. The academy has "opened up avenues on how to be a leader, how to recognize what is important and positively influence people."
The Leader Academy "really stresses action, doing things for other people — service — and I think leadership is serving other people," Leader Academy member Elliot Green said. Effective leaders "don't just sit up there and tell you what to do," but, rather, they're "one of many in service" to the goal.
Each Monday and Tuesday, academy members visit local elementary and middle schools to interact with students, Crider said.
"We just try to give them a reason to smile."
Because of his academy experience, "I'm a lot better communicator now," said Coahulla Creek senior Brock Hix. "I feel like I can talk to anyone and everyone now."
Though specifics weren't decided until later, Coahulla Creek's Leader Academy students knew early on they wanted to focus on those in Exceptional Student Services for the Impact Project, Green said.
"We just want to help that population in some way."
Beasley was grateful for the event, calling it "very generous," and she was most excited for photos after the hair and makeup, she said.
"I like to get my picture taken."
It's "nice for (special education) students to get out of their routine — (my son) loves to dance, so I'm sure he'll enjoy the music, especially with his favorite songs — and this is something fun for them," said Marti. "I think this will be just as impactful for the volunteer (students) as the special education students, and it's good to be in a system that supports these special education students."
The event was "just as good for the (volunteers) as the kids with disabilities," said Ruthie Rule, director of special education for Whitfield County Schools. "That's huge."
