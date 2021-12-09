Whitfield County Schools could rescind mask mandate next month

As long as the number of COVID-19 cases among Whitfield County Schools' students doesn't spike following the upcoming holiday break, the school system will rescind its mask mandate and make masks optional in school buildings next month.
Currently, masks are mandated for students and staff when social distancing isn't possible but parents may contact their child's school or their children's schools to opt them out of the mandate.
"We'll see what the trend lines look like post-holiday break, but our trend lines have been positive" for months, said Chris Parker, the school system's director of student services and COVID-19 "czar." Whitfield County Schools has averaged 12-18 student positives per week for several weeks.
For the week that ended Nov. 19, Whitfield County Schools reported a dozen COVID-19 cases among students and two among staff members. The week before, those figures were 16 and two.
Of "all the students we've quarantined" due to COVID-19 exposure, "very few show up positive (for COVID-19) later," according to Superintendent Mike Ewton. "We do feel good about the local COVID-19 trends at this point, but we want to wait until after Christmas break to make further adjustments to our protocols just to make sure we do not experience another major surge after the holidays."
Last month, Whitfield County Schools relaxed COVID-19 quarantine rules for high school students.
Under the new policy, if a high school student has COVID-19, students in contact with him or her will be notified, and they, in consultation with parents or guardians, can still quarantine if they wish, but they don't have to quarantine anymore, according to Parker. Those exposed to COVID-19 outside of school still have to quarantine.
Previously, those exposed to COVID-19 could avoid quarantine in other ways. For example, vaccinated students and staff exposed to COVID-19 but who remained asymptomatic have not had to quarantine. Also, if a student who tests positive for COVID-19 was wearing a mask while at school, any exposed students who were also wearing a mask did not have to quarantine as long as they remained asymptomatic.
Barring a sharp increase in the number of COVID-19 cases upon return to school the first week in January, the school system will extend the current high school quarantine policy to middle and elementary schools, Parker said Monday.
"There will be no forced quarantines if exposed at school, but they'll still have to quarantine if exposed outside of school, because that's still where we're seeing the spread."
"We want to get our schools back to as close to normal as possible," he said. "(If we can), that would be a tremendous success."
The school system started the relaxed COVID-19 quarantine guidelines with high school students because they'd had ample time to get vaccinated against COVID-19, Parker said. However, by the time schools reconvene in January even students as young as 5 will have had "a couple of months" to get vaccinated following approval by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration of a COVID-19 vaccine for children as young as 5.
"The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is over 90% effective at preventing COVID-19 in children ages 5-11," according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. "Vaccinating children will help protect them from getting COVID-19 and reduce their risk of severe disease, hospitalization or long-term COVID-19 complications, (as well as) reduce disruptions to in-person learning and activities by helping curb community transmission."
With the availability of the vaccine for young children, "along with the apparent subsiding of the latest surge that came with the delta variant, we are very optimistic that the last half of the school year may be much better than the first half," Ewton said. "Our ultimate goal is 'normalcy' for our students and staff, but we want to get there responsibly."
