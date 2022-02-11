As students and their families continue to battle the emotional, psychological and even physical toll of the COVID-19 pandemic, Whitfield County Schools has launched several initiatives to help.
“We’re looking at the whole child,” said Tracie Simmons, lead social worker for Whitfield County Schools and liaison for counselors. “Our kids come in with emotional backpacks they can’t leave at the door, (and) we need to support them so they can learn.”
The Student Assistance Program launched Jan. 3 to address mental health struggles at 13 elementary schools and Crossroads Academy, Simmons said. At the end of that month, there were 80 active referrals, 15 of them for Crossroads students, and “I’m hearing wonderful testimonies about this wonderful service.”
Highland Rivers Health, a recovery and wellness center/crisis stabilization unit, began serving five middle schools Nov. 1, 2021, and feedback has been “outstanding,” she said. Currently, there are 36 active referrals and 29 active cases.
Georgia HOPE, a community-based provider of mental health, substance use and family preservation services, is not new to Whitfield County Schools, having started serving Coahulla Creek High School, Northwest Whitfield High School, Phoenix High School and Southeast Whitfield High School when the pandemic began during the 2019-20 school year, but it’s been immensely valuable, with 60 active referrals to date, Simmons said. All of these services augment the counselors and social workers already in Whitfield County Schools on a daily basis, an “extra layer really needed (during) the pandemic.”
“Talking to kids since the (start of the) pandemic, I’ve realized they have lots of big emotions and needs,” said Kali Tomlinson, a sixth-grade teacher at Valley Point Middle School. “The pandemic stressed them, and they’re feeling it, (especially) things going on at home.”
The school system is attending to physical needs, as well, providing full Thanksgiving meals in November to three families, as well as an “emergency food supply,” Simmons said. The school system’s central office staff also led a holiday sleeping bag drive that collected 85 sleeping bags.
“We have lots of families doubled up (and/or) in hotels,” with 25 students currently living in hotels or motels, she said. The sleeping bags are a source of warmth and their “own designated space, something we don’t always think about.”
Carolyn Weaver was crestfallen thinking about those who “don’t even have a pillow for their head” when so many others have the comfort of multiple pillows and blankets every night, said the Whitfield County Board of Education member.
“It did my heart good to see all those sleeping bags under the tree” in December earmarked for students in need at Christmas.
The school system also partnered again this past holiday season with Dalton Public Schools for Sharing is Caring, a community project designed to provide Christmas for children in Whitfield County who are living in poverty or whose family’s circumstances might prevent them from receiving Christmas gifts, and 350 families — 900 children — received gifts this holiday season, Simmons said.
Whitfield County Schools also continues to work with various community partners, like Rock Bridge Community Church and the Chattanooga Area Food Bank, to provide food for hungry students and families, as well as operating mobile food pantries out of schools.
