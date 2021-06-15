Whitfield County Schools curriculum directors encouraged by recent student test results

Based on early test results, Whitfield County Schools students haven't fallen victim to the learning gap some feared due to the educational disruptions from the COVID-19 pandemic, and school officials attribute that at least in part to the focus on keeping schools open to in-person instruction.
"I don't think you'll see those (learning) gaps with our kids you'll see in other systems" where students attended little or no in-person school, said Amy Smith, Whitfield County Schools' director of middle school curriculum. "We did what was best for kids, (and) the numbers don't lie."
Administrators, teachers and students "busted their tails," said Michelle Caldwell, director of accountability and assessment for Whitfield County Schools. "Good things happened when (students) came to school."
Of Whitfield County Schools’ approximately 12,500 students, roughly 30% selected virtual learning at the start of the most recent school year, but that figure dropped to under 10% by the latter half of the school year, according to Superintendent Judy Gilreath. Fewer than 1,000 students chose virtual education for the second semester: 277 elementary students, 250 middle school students and 451 in high school.
Measures of Academic Progress (MAP) tests are given to more than 10 million students across America in grades kindergarten-eight three times a year typically, but due to COVID-19, Whitfield County Schools only used MAP this spring, not the fall or winter, Caldwell said. "We expected to see some (knowledge) gaps, and there are spots we can work on, but we are very pleased" overall.
There were no large gaps between how Whitfield County Schools elementary students scored in various elements of MAP and national elementary averages, and "as long as" students are within about four points of national averages, "you're pretty safe," Caldwell said. Considering "our poverty rate" and the number of students who are not native English speakers — Whitfield County Schools is roughly 50% white and 45% Hispanic, and during the 2019-20 school year, 70% of Whitfield County Schools students received free or reduced-price meals due to their socioeconomic status — this "is impressive data."
In some measures, Whitfield County Schools students even exceeded the national average, she said. For example, Whitfield County Schools kindergarteners averaged 155.7 — the test is scored on a scale of 100-300 — on the math portion of MAP, while the national average for kindergarteners in math was 153.7.
"I was equally pleased with middle school" scores, as nowhere did Whitfield County Schools students fall more than a few points below national averages, Smith said. "They held their own" against the rest of the country.
MAP data helps teachers identify "where our kids are academically," Caldwell said. Teachers then determine if students need additional assistance, or, perhaps, advanced assignments.
Literacy has been a focus for Whitfield County Schools for the past handful of years, at least, because "our high school curriculum is based on problem-solving, (and while) our kids can do any math you put in front of them, the reading level wasn't where it needed to be for them to do the problem-solving," said Tom Appelman, Whitfield County Schools' director of high school curriculum. Whitfield County Schools students in grades 3-12 are typically tested three times a year in reading and classified into one of four categories: advanced, proficient, basic or below basic.
"Proficient and advanced are where we want our kids to be," Appelman said. In the fall of 2020, 14% of Whitfield County Schools students tested were advanced, and 30% were proficient, while 29% were basic and 27% were below basic, but this spring, 17% of the students tested were advanced, and 33% were proficient, "even with everything they had been through this year," while 27% were basic and 23% were below basic.
Last year, Whitfield County was recognized as a Pacesetter in Grade-Level Proficiency for the second consecutive year, honored both for strides made in early literacy as well as in the category of Bright Spot for Parent Success for parent outreach efforts. The accolades were from the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading, a collaborative effort of funders, nonprofit partners, business leaders, government agencies, states and communities across the nation working to help children from low-income families succeed in school and life.
"Literacy is one of those things everyone has got to be able to (do)," said Britt Adams, Northwest Whitfield High School's principal who is moving on to a position at Christian Heritage School. "Every subject has specific vocabulary, and you've got to know what they are to understand (the content)."
