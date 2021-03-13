Whitfield County Schools employees vaccinated en masse

Valerie Richardson, a third-grade teacher at Cedar Ridge Elementary, received a COVID-19 vaccination Wednesday "for the sake of my students, and because I want things to get back to normal" after living for a year in a pandemic.
Whitfield County Schools employees who received the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine Wednesday and Thursday at the Northwest Georgia College and Career Academy had many reasons for doing so, from protecting themselves, their students and their families to modeling healthy behavior for others.
"I'm the principal at Antioch Elementary School, so I wanted to set an example for (the rest of my staff)," said Tracie Dempsey. She also made "sure teachers are covered (these two days) if they want to come and get vaccinated."
As of Monday night, Whitfield County Schools had "just over 600 staff members signed up to take the vaccine Wednesday and Thursday" at the academy from the Whitfield County Health Department, said Chris Parker, the school system's director of student services. "We have a number of staff members that have already received the vaccine, are in the process of receiving (have received the first dose, awaiting the second), or are scheduled through another provider to receive the vaccine."
Receiving a vaccine is voluntary, and employees could also choose to receive a different vaccine than the Johnson & Johnson one-shot vaccine, said Parker, Whitfield County Schools' COVID-19 "czar." Including those "we use contracted services for, (such as some) custodial staff, food service employees, etc., we have approximately 2,000" total employees.
"We have plenty of doses" for everyone who wants one, said Jimmie Jones, manager for the Whitfield County Health Department. An advantage of the one-shot vaccine is just that, it's one shot, as opposed to the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, both of which require two shots, roughly three weeks apart, and "Johnson & Johnson is a really respected brand name people know and trust."
A one-shot vaccine "is a huge plus, logistically," Dempsey said. Employees only have to go once, instead of "having to drop everything twice to go get two shots."
"I like the one-shot, and I like that it's provided by" Whitfield County Schools, said Alison Flood, an Eastbrook Middle School staff member. "I was definitely looking forward to a vaccine coming out," and she plans to recommend the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to her husband.
Flood is well acquainted with the seriousness of COVID-19, so "I definitely wanted to get the vaccine," she said. "I'm a cancer survivor, 10 years, and I had COVID-19 in December."
"I wasn't in the hospital, but I had it a bit rougher than the rest of my family," she said. "We all ended up getting it, and we lost some friends and family" to COVID-19.
Like Flood, Shaun Ware had COVID-19 last year, and that health scare was part of the reason for him to be vaccinated Wednesday.
"I had it in August, and it was pretty bad," said Ware, a special education teacher at Northwest Whitfield High School. "I didn't want it a second time."
Dempsey's husband, Keith, training division coordinator for the Dalton Fire Department, was already vaccinated, as were her parents and in-laws, so "I'm the last one," she said. "It's something I had to do."
A former science teacher, Dempsey spent time researching the Johnson & Johnson vaccine "because it's newer" than the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines, but "it all checks out," she said. "I'm very comfortable with it."
Ware credits his time in the United States Navy for his confidence in vaccines.
"In the military, we get vaccines before being deployed, so I'm not as hesitant" as some others might be, he said. "My experience with vaccines has been pretty positive."
Vaccine hesitancy among Americans is falling, as only 30% of those surveyed by the Pew Research Center last month said they probably or definitely would not take the vaccine. In September 2020, that figure was near 50%.
The academy's principal, Sherri Travisano, was "really excited" to host the vaccination clinic, since the school offers several healthcare pathways of study, she said. "Some of our students are assisting and getting" real-world experience.
"That is another positive of this, (that) some students get to see the reality of what they want to do (as careers)," Parker said. "We had a line of (employees wishing to be vaccinated) when we started (Wednesday) morning at 7 a.m., but it's gone quickly and smoothly."
Dempsey is grateful for vaccines, as they're important for continuing in-person learning for students.
"That's what kids need," she said. "Face-to-face (education) is crucial."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.