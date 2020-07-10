Whitfield County Schools finance department receives award from the state

The Whitfield County Schools finance department has received the Georgia Department of Audits and Accounts Award for Excellent Financial Reporting.
"I am so proud of this department and this award," said Superintendent Judy Gilreath. "To truly appreciate it, you have to know where they started from."
That department has made tremendous strides over the years, said Bill Worley, chairman of the Whitfield County Board of Education. "To be where we're at now from (where we were) is awesome."
Though the finance department has only five members, "they do a fabulous job," said Kelly Coon, chief financial officer. "We are small, but we are fierce, (and) I am super proud of their long hours and hard work."
Worley routinely sees cars in the central office parking lot late at night, on holidays and/or on weekends, and most times, those vehicles belong to members of the finance department, he said, noting, "I really appreciate it."
Though Gilreath works "long hours" herself, members of that department are often still working when she goes home for the evening, she said. "They handle a tremendous amount of work, and they always do it with dignity."
The finance department received the award for the 2018 audit, but they'll receive it again for the 2019 audit, Gilreath added.
This "award of distinction is presented to organizations that submit quality financial statements and supporting documentation in a timely manner, (as well as) whose annual financial report is given an unmodified audit opinion and is free of any significant deficiencies or material weaknesses," said the Georgia Department of Audits and Accounts. Organizations that receive this award must comply with all state Transparency in Government Act requirements.
"You wouldn't believe all the reports they have to submit to the state," Gilreath said. "This is the top award the state gives a finance department, (and) we're going to give (the framed document) a place of honor."
