In discussions with — and about — students, "the word 'trauma' comes up, without fail," said Lisa Jones, director of elementary curriculum for Whitfield County Schools. "It is a reality of the world we live in, and as administrators we need more training and help."
"We need to be cognizant of what these (students) are dealing with, (because) it's about what is causing the behavior (issues), not about punishment," said Jones, formerly principal of Varnell Elementary School. "How do we ensure these behaviors aren't repeated? How do we support our students living in — or who have been in — traumatic situations? How do we help them so they don't repeat a cycle?"
It's critical to move from "being trauma-informed to being trauma-responsive," said Clayton Adams, lead community care coordinator for the Georgia Department of Early Care and Learning. "Lots of (behavioral issues) have bubbled up with kids this year, and we have to start at the earliest ages."
Gathering Whitfield County Schools administrators at North Whitfield Middle School this summer to watch "Broken Places," a documentary about the impact of childhood trauma, and then discuss it, was an "important" step, Adams said. "Taking what you're learning today out into your schools is a key step."
It's often difficult for young children to "verbalize their needs," Jones said. Consequently, each prekindergarten class in the school system now has kits with materials that allow the youngest of learners to "express their feelings" with objects.
In Whitfield County Schools, "we teach the whole child, (because) there's not a separation of emotions," said Tracie Hogan Simmons, lead social worker for Whitfield County Schools. "They don't check their personal (baggage) at the door."
Of course, while trauma "really impacts students," it also affects the parents of those students, she said. The latter can "still be a wounded child inside."
That's why it's important with students or even adults not to "re-traumatize them" during interactions, she said. That can mean using different strategies depending on the person.
"Toxic stress is lingering stress we're unable to cope with and don't have a support network in place" to make better, said Dr. Evan Anderson, who specializes in the treatment of anxiety, the psychological assessment of children and behavioral management for children who are experiencing developmental delays or have medically complex cases. For youth, "trauma really changes your body — it changes your brain and influences outcomes — and we see this pop up frequently in schools."
These students "are just focused on survival, and we're trying to get them to learn," Anderson said. "Academic and behavioral problems are intertwined."
Aberrant behavior by children is "not personal" against a teacher, Simmons said. "That 'fight' response has been ingrained" by childhood traumas.
Childhood trauma "cuts across" races and socioeconomic status, said Dr. Nancy Carnevale, a fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics and child development pediatrician. However, poverty — which many students and families are experiencing in Whitfield County — is certainly "additive."
Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs) have proved to be warning signs for youth who may struggle in various mental, emotional and even physical arenas, said Suzanne Harbin, director of the Early Childhood Initiative at the Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia. "The ACE score" of individuals is oft-discussed, but so, too, should be "the support" necessary to help them.
"We need to create trust and structures in schools they haven't had" in home lives, as well as "self-worth," Simmons said. Schools can "cultivate resilience in a safe environment."
"Find mentors for our kids, too," she said. "That's very crucial, because the more 'go-to' people children have, the better off they'll be."
Carnevale and other local professionals continue to encourage "positive parenting," she said. "We need to educate (parents), but also look for signs of trauma in the household."
Educators also need to examine their own trauma, Adams said.
"Check in with yourself, because the last three years have been" traumatic for so many due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Before we make things better for our kids, we need to take care of ourselves," Simmons said. "Self-care is very important."
