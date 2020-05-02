Whitfield County Schools celebrated nutrition workers and bus drivers on Friday with superhero parades for their efforts to continue feeding students while school buildings are closed due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
"Everyone is excited to do it for them," said Judy Gilreath, superintendent of Whitfield County Schools. "Just think where our community would be without these ladies and gentlemen."
"They have families, too, but they come out to serve," Gilreath said of those workers. "There's definitely a big need."
Participants rallied at several locations throughout the county. Individuals could dress as superheroes and/or decorate their vehicles.
Christi Chumley, Dee Goodwin and Shannon Whaley, all teachers at Beaverdale Elementary, opted for a Hawaiian theme for their outfits.
Beaverdale had a literacy night with a luau theme planned this spring, but that was lost due to the pandemic, Goodwin said. "This was a way to take the luau on the road."
Lisa Jones, principal of Varnell Elementary, and Keri Blackwell, that school's counselor, dressed in Colts paraphernalia, since Varnell is a feeder school for the Coahulla Creek High School Colts.
"I'm all about a costume, and the kids at Varnell would tell you I love to dress up," Jones said with a laugh. "These are props we use at our assemblies to celebrate students — in these times, you use what you have — and it's a fun way to show our spirit."
"As educators, our main concern is the safety and well-being of our students, so knowing we have these people who are willing to stand on the front lines so our children have necessary food touches my heart," Jones said. "The sacrifices they make so our babies are taken care of are heartwarming."
Food services workers and bus drivers "have been out here each day, each week, to make sure our students are fed," Blackwell said. "We want to extend our thanks for what they're doing for our students."
That gratitude "is greatly appreciated," said Kristin Radovich, who is working at the North Whitfield Middle School site to feed students while school buildings are closed during the pandemic. "It's nice to be noticed for what we are doing."
Indeed, "we want to support the hard work they do, and this will be exciting for them," Whaley said. "Our motto of 'One Whitfield' is good."
Since March 17, the system has served nearly 200,000 meals.
"I'm very proud to be part of this, and it's so rewarding," Radovich said. "It makes their day, and I think that's wonderful."
Cassie Laird is one of the bus drivers delivering meals at this time, and "it's important," she said. "We're feeding a lot of kids who otherwise wouldn't have food."
"We have such an appreciation for our cafeteria workers and nutrition people," Goodwin said. The parade "is a sweet thing to show them we're all in this together."
It's also "a good way to build community in our schools," Chumley said. "We were the first ones here at 8 a.m."
Chumley, Goodwin and Whaley were eager to spend time together and with their fellow Whitfield County Schools employees on Friday.
"Whitfield County Schools are an awesome place to work where everyone loves each other, and it's so good to be with our friends again," Goodwin said. "Google meets are so impersonal, and we miss our kids and each other."
Jones echoed those sentiments, saying, "I'm champing at the bit to run over and see my principal friends."
"We see faces on Google meets, but it's not like in-person contact," she said. "These people are part of your life — they are your friends — and it literally makes you very emotional."
While nutrition employees are proud of their work, they miss interacting with students, said Jeanette Hook. "I work at (Pleasant Grove) Elementary school, and those are my babies."
Indeed, "the biggest difference now is the social distancing," said Rhonda Thomason, manager of the cafeteria at North Whitfield Middle School. "A lot of them want to give you hugs, but we can't do that, now."
Nutrition workers aren't the only ones reaching out to students during this unprecedented time, of course. Jones and Blackwell, for example, have teamed for home visits to assist families with various needs.
"Several families had flooding" and/or "they needed supplies," many of which were donated by staff members, Jones said. In Whitfield County Schools, "we rally the troops."
