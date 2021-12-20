Whitfield County Schools held its annual District Spelling Bee on Thursday, Dec. 9, at the Northwest Georgia College and Career Academy.
The spelling bee was completed in two rounds. The first round of contestants were first place winners of their individual elementary school spelling bee competitions. Contestants in the second round placed either first or second in their individual middle school spelling bee competitions. Whitfield County Schools has some un-BEE-lievable spellers!
Elementary School Division
• First place: Abel Nunez (Antioch Elementary School).
• Second place: Jesus Sanchez (Eastside Elementary School).
• Third place: Josue Acosta (Varnell Elementary School).
• Tie for fourth place: Lyla Beckler (Tunnel Hill Elementary) and Sarah Holcomb (Beaverdale Elementary School).
Middle School Division
• First place: Brier Hall (New Hope Middle School).
• Tied for second place: Lucy Brown (Valley Point Middle School) and Angel Bello (Valley Point Middle School).
• Third place: Malia Baltunado (North Whitfield Middle School).
• Tied for fourth place: Noah Epperson (New Hope Middle School), Carson Cline (North Whitfield Middle School) and Suzana Cruz (Eastbrook Middle School).
