For more than a decade, the number of people graduating from education programs has been declining, and schools across the nation have been struggling to fill positions.
Whitfield County Schools recently held a signing day for some 30 graduating high school seniors who intend to become teachers, an effort to honor those students, and, school officials admit, an effort to help them think about returning to teach in Whitfield County after they graduate from college.
Coahulla Creek High School, Northwest Whitfield High School and Southeast Whitfield High School all now have career pathways in education.
“Kids can go through those pathways and get their first experiences in teaching and get a better idea of what it involves,” said Steven Smith, work-based coordinator at Southeast Whitfield High School. “We are excited about that pathway, and we are excited about this ceremony.”
The pathway is a series of three classes that introduce students to teaching, with students actually going into a classroom and working with the teacher and the students.
Superintendent Mike Ewton congratulated the students on the career path they have chosen.
“We are very excited to be here today,” he said. “Education is a calling. We hope that you will go out and get your education and come back home and work here. But wherever your path takes you, remember that teaching is a calling and what you do is vital.”
Many of the students will be attending Dalton State College. Sharon Hixon, dean of the School of Education at Dalton State College, said she is excited to see so many had chosen to attend the college .
She said no matter what education program the students attend they will take general courses in math, science and other subjects and they will also take content courses in the specific field of education they want to pursue.
“If you want to be a secondary teacher of history, for instance, you’ll be taking a lot of courses in that field,” she said. “And no matter what field you plan to teach in, you’ll be taking classes in theory and pedagogy and how to teach.”
Madison Lowery will be graduating from Coahulla Creek High School and plans to attend Dalton State College to pursue agricultural education.
“I’ve wanted to be a teacher since I met my agriculture teacher, Taylor Ogle,” she said. “She had a huge impact on me.”
Lowery said her dream is to come back to Whitfield County Schools and start a middle school agriculture program.
“We really need one,” she said.
Ansley Williams will be graduating from Southeast Whitfield High School and plans to study early childhood education at Dalton State College.
“I started working in after-school childcare at Eastside Elementary School,” she said. “I fell in love with those kindergartners and realized that’s what I want to do.”
She said her dream is to return to work in Whitfield County.
“This is where all of my family is,” she said.
Isaiah Water will graduate from Southeast Whitfield High School and plans to study music education at Jacksonville State University in Alabama.
“Music has been a big part of my life,” he said.
He said his dream is to teach at the college level.
“But I probably will come back to Whitfield County if the opportunity is there,” he said.
