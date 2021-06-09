During March, elementary and middle schools across Whitfield County offered students an opportunity to develop skills in public speaking by competing in school-level civic oration competitions.
The school-level winners then had the chance to showcase their public speaking skills at the 2021 District Civic Oration Competition at the Northwest Georgia College and Career Academy on April 22.
The topic was "Lessons the COVID-19 pandemic has taught them." Due to the number of schools competing, the competition was in two rounds.
Round 1 participants and winners:
• Kendall Kopcsak, Tunnel Hill Elementary (tied for first place)
• Caroline Reed, North Whitfield Middle (tied for first place)
• Pilar Sosa, New Hope Elementary (second place)
• Kylee Smith, New Hope Middle (third place)
• Ace Betts, Antioch Elementary
• Justice Bolts, Cedar Ridge Elementary
• Baylee Jarnagin, Eastside Elementary
• Jhana Millsaps, Varnell Elementary
• Josie Pallares, Pleasant Grove Elementary
• Halle Parsons, Eastbrook Middle
Round 2 participants and winners:
• Aniston Chastain, Valley Point Middle (first place)
• Tucker Townsend, Valley Point Elementary (second place)
• Cally Callaway, Cohutta Elementary (third place)
• Hudson Kennedy, Dawnville Elementary
• Brinkley Bennett, Beaverdale Elementary
• Adelyn Martinez, Westside Middle
• Jude Narramore, Westside Elementary
• Tripp Phillips, Dug Gap Elementary
